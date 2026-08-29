Sensational comeback: Cristiano Ronaldo's 978th goal secures victory for Al Nassr

In the 4th round of the Saudi Pro League, leaders Al Nassr and Al Hilal secured another set of convincing victories. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 978th career goal to lead his team to an important win, while Al Hilal netted five goals away from home.

Al Nassr showed character after a shock blow

The match started with an unexpected scenario for the Riyadh club. However, the team leaders took responsibility at the right moment:

Match: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Taawoun

Goals: Samu Costa (45+5), Cristiano Ronaldo (80) — Al Hurayji (11).

Historic result: The 39-year-old Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo delivered the decisive strike in the 80th minute, marking his 978th goal in his professional career. This victory solidified the team's lead in the league table.

Al Hilal's devastating away rout

Al Hilal players decided the fate of the match in the first half alone. All 6 goals were scored within the first 45 minutes:

Match: Al Khaleej 1-5 Al Hilal

Goals: Al Amri (38) — Meite (15), Milinkovic-Savic (29), Hernandez (40), Summerville (43), Mandash (45+5).

League table after round 4