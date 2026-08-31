5 easy ways to spot a counterfeit dollar

Is the dollar in your hand real or fake? You don't need to go to the bank to figure this out. Suspicious signs can be identified simply by carefully inspecting the banknote.

Especially when accepting large amounts of cash, it is important to pay attention to a few simple details. Paper quality, security threads, watermarks, and color-shifting ink are among the key features to check the authenticity of a banknote.

1. Feel the banknote

Genuine US dollars differ from regular paper. The banknote is produced on specially formulated paper, and a distinct texture is felt when touched.

Certain inscriptions and portrait elements are embossed and can be felt with your fingers.

In counterfeit banknotes, the paper may feel excessively smooth, soft, or similar to regular printer paper.

The first test is not how the banknote looks, but how it feels in your hand.

2. Hold it up to the light

Hold the banknote up to the light and look at the security features inside it.

Many US dollars show:

a watermark;

a security thread;

on some banknotes, additional colored or special marks

.

The watermark typically appears as an image matching the portrait on the banknote. It should not look like a picture printed onto regular paper afterwards.

3. Tilt the banknote

Some US dollars of the new series use ink that changes color when the banknote is tilted.

For example, on the $100 banknote, the number "100" in the lower right corner changes color when tilted.

Ordinary photocopies and fakes often cannot accurately replicate this feature.

4. Pay attention to microprinting

Genuine dollar banknotes feature very tiny security inscriptions.

Some of these are difficult to see with the naked eye, so a magnifying glass can be used if necessary.

On counterfeit banknotes, microprinting may be:

blurred;

unclear;

blended together;

or completely absent

.

Therefore, also check the clarity of the numbers and text on the banknote.

5. Check multiple security features together

The most important rule — do not rely on just one feature.

Counterfeiters may imitate certain external features. For this reason, it is best to check the banknote using several methods simultaneously.

Quick checklist:

What to check What to look for Paper Texture and quality Light Watermark and security thread Tilting Color-shifting elements Microprinting Clarity and quality of printing General appearance Numbers, portrait, and print quality

Most importantly — do not pass off a suspicious banknote

If you have doubts about a banknote, do not attempt to give it to someone else or use it in commerce. The safest route is to contact a bank or relevant financial institution to have the banknote checked.

It should also be remembered: US dollar series issued in different years may differ in appearance and security features. Therefore, it is incorrect to assume an older banknote is counterfeit simply because it does not look like the modern design.

The most reliable approach to identifying a counterfeit dollar is feeling the paper, checking it against the light, observing color changes, and comparing multiple security features. When accepting large sums of money, it is advisable to use professional verification equipment.