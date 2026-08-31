Huawei Mate XT 2 smartphone opens for pre-orders in China

Huawei, a company known for its innovative technologies in the Chinese market, has started accepting pre-orders for its latest flagship device — the Huawei Mate XT 2. This device is expected to mark a new milestone in the modern gadget market and further increase interest in this type of technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to insider information from Digital Chat Station, which is closely followed by technology enthusiasts, the new generation device features an ultra-thin body and offers a massive screen of approximately 10 inches when fully unfolded. This provides users with the capabilities of both a tablet and a smartphone simultaneously.

Technical capabilities and screen features of the device

The smartphone's external display is equipped with a special cutout for the front camera. The internal screen also features a separate camera cutout. To ensure the device's security, a fingerprint scanner is located on the side of the body, providing additional convenience during use.

One of the key features of the Mate XT 2 model is its RAM. It is reported that all devices in this line come with 16 GB of RAM as standard, without being divided into different configurations.

Storage capacity and privacy features

The device's internal storage is also notable for its scale. The maximum installed storage capacity is reported to reach 2 TB. This allows users to store a huge amount of data without any restrictions.

Additionally, versions with 1 TB and 2 TB of internal storage are equipped with another unique feature — a privacy screen. This technology serves to limit the viewing angle of the display. As a result, unauthorized persons nearby cannot easily see the information on the screen, which enhances user privacy.

Currently, pre-orders for this exciting device have officially started in China, and various useful bonuses are being offered to customers for placing their orders.