First phase of the Darband–Boysun–Elbayon road completed: Details of this international project

On the eve of the Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan, one of the major infrastructure projects was commissioned in Surkhandarya region. The initial phase of the construction and reconstruction project for the Darband–Boysun–Elbayon highway, with a total length of 111 kilometers, has been successfully completed.

On August 30, the 5–32.5 kilometer section of this highway was fully constructed in accordance with modern standards and handed over to drivers and passengers.

7 bridges and a nighttime lighting system: What was the scale of construction?

According to the regional hokimiyat (administration), the following important structures that radically improve the region's infrastructure were erected within the framework of the first phase:

Bridges and overpasses: A total of 7 new bridges were built on this section of the highway;

Pedestrian safety: An 8-kilometer modern pedestrian walkway fully equipped with nighttime lighting systems was constructed in residential areas;

60-meter new overpass: Erected at the 7.1st kilometer of the project, the new overpass bridge has a length of 60 meters, a width of 15.7 meters, and a height of 9 meters from the ground surface.

Grand opening and international cooperation

The opening ceremony of the facility took place with great celebration on the new overpass bridge: