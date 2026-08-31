First phase of the Darband–Boysun–Elbayon road completed: Details of this international project

·22·Uzbekistan
First phase of the Darband–Boysun–Elbayon road completed: Details of this international project

On the eve of the Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan, one of the major infrastructure projects was commissioned in Surkhandarya region. The initial phase of the construction and reconstruction project for the Darband–Boysun–Elbayon highway, with a total length of 111 kilometers, has been successfully completed.

On August 30, the 5–32.5 kilometer section of this highway was fully constructed in accordance with modern standards and handed over to drivers and passengers.

First phase of the Darband–Boysun–Elbayon road completed: Details of this international project

7 bridges and a nighttime lighting system: What was the scale of construction?

According to the regional hokimiyat (administration), the following important structures that radically improve the region's infrastructure were erected within the framework of the first phase:

  • Bridges and overpasses: A total of 7 new bridges were built on this section of the highway;

  • Pedestrian safety: An 8-kilometer modern pedestrian walkway fully equipped with nighttime lighting systems was constructed in residential areas;

  • 60-meter new overpass: Erected at the 7.1st kilometer of the project, the new overpass bridge has a length of 60 meters, a width of 15.7 meters, and a height of 9 meters from the ground surface.

First phase of the Darband–Boysun–Elbayon road completed: Details of this international project

Grand opening and international cooperation

The opening ceremony of the facility took place with great celebration on the new overpass bridge:

  • Participation of leadership and the public: The ceremonial event was attended by Surkhandarya Region Hokim Ulugbek Qosimov, elders, local activists, specialists from contractor organizations, and representatives of the general public;

  • International financing and contractor: This strategic project is financed by funds allocated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The construction works are being carried out by Azerbaijan's internationally recognized "Lankaran Yol Tikinti" company.

First phase of the Darband–Boysun–Elbayon road completed: Details of this international project
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Rare 300,000-year-old discoveries identified in Tashkent regionRare 300,000-year-old discoveries identified in Tashkent regionToday, 10:58New fighters in the skies of Uzbekistan: J-10CE aircraft purchased from China (video)New fighters in the skies of Uzbekistan: J-10CE aircraft purchased from China (video)Yesterday, 22:15One of a kind: The giant musical fountain in New Tashkent sets a Guinness World Record!One of a kind: The giant musical fountain in New Tashkent sets a Guinness World Record!Yesterday, 20:1630-day visa-free regime: Key details of the Uzbekistan–India summit30-day visa-free regime: Key details of the Uzbekistan–India summitYesterday, 18:22New Era: What Strategic Documents Were Signed in Tashkent? (Full List)New Era: What Strategic Documents Were Signed in Tashkent? (Full List)Yesterday, 16:53High esteem at "Koksaroy": The President awards Narendra Modi with the "Order of Friendship of the Highest Degree"High esteem at "Koksaroy": The President awards Narendra Modi with the "Order of Friendship of the Highest Degree"Yesterday, 16:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan
Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan to now require passports for pets as well
Uzbekistan to now require passports for pets as well
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)
The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)
Two Uzbek Villages Have Been Transferred to Kyrgyzstan: What Will Be Given in Return?
Two Uzbek Villages Have Been Transferred to Kyrgyzstan: What Will Be Given in Return?
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced