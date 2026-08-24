Unexpected decision from Georgina: she is now the official mother of Ronaldo's three eldest children

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's family have experienced another significant event following their wedding. Reports state that Georgina has officially adopted the footballer's three eldest children.

This concerns Ronaldo's eldest children — Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo.

Previously, Georgina was considered the legal mother of only two of Ronaldo's children — Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Now, it is reported that she has officially attained the status of legal mother for all five of the footballer's children.

This decision is seen as an important step demonstrating the strengthening of the relationship within Ronaldo and Georgina's family. At the same time, according to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has retained parental rights and guardianship status over his eldest children.

Thus, all the children in the family now hold a more unified family status for both Georgina and Ronaldo.