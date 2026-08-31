Well-traveled Yulduz Rajabova gave an unexpected answer

·0·Culture
Well-traveled Yulduz Rajabova gave an unexpected answer

Uzbekistan actress Yulduz Rajabova was asked to name three countries she would want to visit again and again. Having traveled to many countries, the actress's answer came as a surprise to many.

The actress said she loves going abroad and seeing new places. However, she emphasized that after any trip, she always misses returning to her home, Uzbekistan.

"I love going abroad, but I always want to come back home. That's why I would choose to return to Uzbekistan," the actress said.

According to Yulduz Rajabova, among the countries she has visited, she has not yet encountered any nation that has taken as deep a place in her heart as Uzbekistan.

Thus, it became clear once again that the actress's absolute favorite destination is her homeland, Uzbekistan.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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