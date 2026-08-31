USA strikes Iran's Larak Island: A new threat emerges (video)

The situation in the Middle East has escalated once again. US military forces struck two missile launchers located on Iran's Larak Island, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This is the first known strike by Washington on Iranian territory since the end of July.

Tehran responded to the strike. Iran announced that it had launched missile attacks not at Israel or targets in the Persian Gulf, but at bases housing US troops in Jordan. Thus, after several weeks of relative silence, the direct military confrontation between the US and Iran has intensified again.

What happened on Larak Island?

According to a US official, American military forces targeted two missile launchers on Larak Island.

According to Washington's interpretation, these launchers could have been used by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to prepare missiles for mining the Strait of Hormuz.

The US side justified this action as preventing a threat to the safety of shipping in the strategic waterway.

What did the Iranian side say?

Iran's Fars news agency reported that explosions occurred near Larak Island. Later, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed that a strike had taken place.

Iranian officials stated that there were deaths and injuries among military personnel and civilians as a result of the attack.

Some Iranian media outlets provided specific figures regarding the number of casualties. However, since the information in initial reports varies, one should approach the casualty figures with caution.

How did Iran respond to the US?

Following the strike on Larak Island, Iran announced that it had begun retaliatory measures against US military facilities.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that two bases housing US troops in Jordan had been targeted. Jordan stated that eight of the missiles that entered its airspace were intercepted by air defense systems.

These events showed that the confrontation between the US and Iran could return to an open military phase.

Why is the situation around the Strait of Hormuz important?

Larak Island is not just an ordinary geographical point. It is located near the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered a strategic maritime route for global energy. Therefore, any military action in this region can affect not only US-Iran relations but also the oil market and international shipping. According to Reuters, the price of Brent crude rose above $90 following the new escalation.

What is Washington's main goal?

The US interprets the strike not as a large-scale new military operation, but as a limited and precisely targeted action.

Washington's main claim is to eliminate the possibility of Iran placing sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz and to protect shipping in the vital international waterway.

However, Tehran does not accept this position and views the US actions as aggression.

Where will the situation go from here?

The strike on Larak Island might seem like a limited military operation at first glance. But Iran's retaliatory strikes on US facilities in Jordan have made the situation even more complex.

The main danger between the parties now is that a chain of limited strikes could escalate into a broader military conflict.

Especially since any new action around the Strait of Hormuz can affect oil supplies, international trade, and regional security. For this reason, the strike on Larak Island is assessed not just as an attack on a single military facility, but as a new phase of tension between the US and Iran.