Exchange rates for September 2 have been announced

·23·Economy
Exchange rates for September 2 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for September 2, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar rose by 19.25 soums to reach 11,820.48 soums.

• The Euro rose by 28.32 soums to 13,766.13 soums.
• The Russian ruble rose by 0.78 soums to 137.51 soums.
• The British pound rose by 34.41 soums to 16,059.30 soums.
• The Japanese yen rose by 0.02 soums to 74.04 soums.
• The Swiss franc rose by 49.47 soums to 14,703.92 soums.
• The Chinese yuan rose by 2.76 soums to 1,758.76 soums.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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