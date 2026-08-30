Can Mammoths Return? Scientists Launch Unexpected Plan

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Can Mammoths Return? Scientists Launch Unexpected Plan

Could the legendary giant of the Ice Age — the woolly mammoth — reappear in the future?

The US-based company Colossal Biosciences is studying the DNA of ancient mammoths and working to combine their key traits with the modern elephant genome. The main goal is to create an animal that is cold-resistant, has thick fur, and possesses mammoth-like features. create.

To achieve this, scientists are using gene-editing technologies, including CRISPR. They are researching the mammoth's most important traits, such as its adaptation to cold climates, fur, and genes related to body fat layers.

However, experts still face very complex challenges. Therefore, it is not yet possible to say for certain that a real mammoth will appear in 2027.

Genetic reconstruction of a mammoth in a high-tech laboratory.

The company currently aims for the birth of the first mammoth-like animal by the end of 2028. However, these plans may change depending on the results of scientific trials.

Thus, the giants of the Ice Age have not yet returned. But if experiments in genetics are successful, humanity may see a mammoth-like animal in the future.

ScienceGeneticsMammothsBiotechnologyEvolution
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Kamola Shuhratova
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