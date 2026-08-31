Why did Cody Gakpo snub Tottenham for Manchester City?

·8·Sport
Why did Cody Gakpo snub Tottenham for Manchester City?

One of the most sensational events of the summer transfer window in the English Premier League has taken place. The management of London club Tottenham was left in total shock by the decision of Liverpool and Netherlands national team forward Cody Gakpo. Having initially almost agreed to join the North Londoners, the 27-year-old forward decided at the last second to opt for Manchester Cityinstead.

According to the reputable TeamTalk publication, Gakpo had already reached a full agreement on all personal terms with the Spurs.

From 90 million to 99 million: How did the Citizens hijack the transfer?

Key financial and tactical aspects of the transfer battle:

  • Tottenham's offer: The London club was prepared to pay approximately 90 million euros for the Dutch winger and make him the main leader of their attacking line;

  • Manchester City's 99 million euro blow: The Citizens intervened, outmaneuvering their rivals by agreeing to spend a staggering 99 million euros for the player;

  • Player's choice: Due to the fight for trophies and Champions Leaguestability, Gakpo preferred to continue his career in Manchester.

Gakpo's stats at Liverpool

Cody Gakpo recorded the following statistics for the Merseyside club last season:

  • EPL appearances: He played a total of 36 matchesin the English Premier League;

  • Productivity: He scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists to his teammates.

Cody GakpoManchester CityTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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