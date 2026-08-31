Shomurodov scores in his 3rd consecutive game in Turkey, setting a record!

·5·Sport
Shomurodov scores in his 3rd consecutive game in Turkey, setting a record!

In the 3rd round of the Turkish Super Lig, Başakşehir drew 1-1 at home against Kasımpaşa. This Istanbul derby became a brilliant showcase for Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov.

Having opened the scoring and created several dangerous chances, Shomurodov continues his productive streak this season.

Shomurodov's Heroics: A chronicle of all dangerous moments in the match

Throughout the match, Eldor Shomurodov was a real headache for the opposing defenders:

  • 11th minute: Shomurodov jumped high to meet Olsen's cross from the right flank, sending a dangerous header towards the goal;

  • 18th minute — GOAL! (1:0): After a pass from Bozok, Shomurodov took a shot from outside the penalty area. The ball deflected off a defender, wrong-footed goalkeeper Gianniotis, and found the net;

  • 20th minute: After winning the ball, Eldor broke into the penalty area and fired a shot. The ball hit a defender and then the post before bouncing back into play;

  • 69th minute: Following an accurate pass from Opoku, the Uzbek forward created another golden opportunity;

  • 78th minute: Shomurodov headed a cross from Operi near the penalty spot, but the ball hit the post again;

  • 81st minute — Equalizer (1:1): Diabate leveled the score after a pass from Benedyczak.

Following this draw, Başakşehir now has 4 points. The team faces a tough match in the 4th round against the reigning champions, Galatasaray.

Top Scorer Race: Shomurodov among the stars

Eldor Shomurodov is becoming a top contender for the Golden Boot in the Turkish Super Lig for the second consecutive season:

  • Result at the start of the season: Shomurodov has scored 3 goals in his first 3 games (one in each match), moving up to 2nd place in the top scorers' list;

  • Competition with Osimhen: Galatasaray's Nigerian star Victor Osimhen leads with 5 goals in 3 games;

  • Chasing stars: Following both strikers are stars with 2 goals each: Mohamed Salah, Mason Greenwood and Vedat Muriqi are closing in.

Eldor ShomurodovSuper LigBaşakşehirFootballGoalscoring
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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