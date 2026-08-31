Galaxy S26 Ultra red tint issue persists

·1·Technology
Galaxy S26 Ultra red tint issue persists

Owners of Samsung's new flagship smartphone continue to face display-related inconveniences. Despite the release of a software update aimed at fixing the reddish tint appearing on the OLED panel, the issue has not been fully resolved. According to ixbt.com, the majority of users report that screen defects persist even after updating the device. This is reported by news source.

Initially, this situation was evaluated as a hardware malfunction or a result of the OLED screen overheating or degrading. However, in July, the company stated it was not a defect, attributing it to the operational characteristics of a specific feature. The South Korean tech giant promised to fix the red, green, and blue color balance error via software and released a corresponding update.

Update results and user complaints

However, in practice, the situation did not change as positively as expected. Some users claim that the reddish tint in the center of the screen remains. Another group of owners noted that while the central spot decreased slightly after the update, red borders appeared on the edges of the display instead.

Customers who contacted service centers to resolve the issue also faced unexpected situations. In some cases, it was noted that after manual color calibration, small dotted spots appeared at the top of the screen or further redness emerged at the top and bottom edges.

Measures taken by Samsung

Following the unsuccessful software fixes, the company is offering additional solutions to customers. Specifically, users are advised that they can manually adjust colors via the Samsung Members or Device Care apps. Additionally, measures are being taken to provide free screen replacements at service centers for some customers whose issues remain unresolved.

Experts believe that such delicate technical defects in flagship devices could damage the brand's reputation. So far, Samsung has not issued an additional statement regarding the new complaints, but users are awaiting a more effective solution to fix the display defects.

SamsungGalaxy S26 UltraOLEDSmartphoneTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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