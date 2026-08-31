Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov

·52·Sport
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov

The Istanbul derby between Başakşehir and Kasımpaşa in the 3rd round of the Turkish Süper Lig attracted fan attention not only for the intense battle on the pitch (1:1) but also for the sensational post-match press conference. During the match, Uzbek striker Eldor Shomurodov stood out for the hosts with his high-level performance.

The 31-year-old striker not only opened the scoring in the 18th minute but also created at least three more dangerous chances in front of the opponent's goal. Notably, in the 78th minute, his powerful header hit the woodwork.

After the game, Kasımpaşa head coach and Turkish football legend Emre Belözoğlu expressed sharp, critical opinions at the press conference that shook the agenda.

“Gündoğan is Turkish, Demirbay is a foreigner?”: Belözoğlu criticizes the Federation

The renowned specialist emphasized that the foreign player limit and citizenship status rules introduced by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) are becoming a huge obstacle for clubs:

  • Forced goodbyes: “Because of this rule, we are forced to part ways with two foreign players, even though neither the club nor the players want it. Do we have to let go of a player like Diabate, who scored today and brought points to the team? The club has invested in young players; we cannot just abandon them.”

  • Double standards: “Today, Ilkay Gündoğan plays for Galatasaray with Turkish status, while I have to play Kerem Demirbay as a foreigner. Both have Turkish parents. The rule imposes a restriction based on the year 2015. This is not fair!”

The Shomurodov example: “You are making Turkish players lazy”

Emre Belözoğlu raised the issue of Turkic peoples and skilled foreign players, mentioning Eldor Shomurodov specifically:

  • Why is Shomurodov not considered a local player?: “Why can a high-level, excellent player like Eldor Shomurodov not play with Turkish status? Why can't the Federation and club leaders reach a decision?”

  • System of laziness: “Don't those who made this decision realize that by thinking they are protecting local players, they are actually creating a flawed system that makes them lazy? The rules must be relaxed immediately!” the coach lamented.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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