How to remove stains from clothing? Simple and tested methods at home!

·40·For Life
How to remove stains from clothing? Simple and tested methods at home!

Getting various stains on favorite clothes in daily life is one of the most common household problems that worries many people. In such situations, most people immediately think of taking their clothes to expensive dry cleaners or throwing them away. However, experience shows that even with the simplest, most affordable tools from the kitchen and home medicine cabinet, you can easily remove any stubborn stain without damaging the fabric.

For this, it is enough to know correctly what to clean each stain with. Did you know that milk can remove ink, baking soda can eliminate coffee marks, and ice can separate stuck chewing gum? So, what are the most effective life hacks that will come in handy for housewives and everyone, what are the secrets of cleaning without ruining the fabric, and what simple rules should be followed to restore clothing to its original condition?

"Small life hack — big result": Ways to remove stains with household products

Basic methods for removing everyday stains based on the provided practical recommendations:

  • Ink and pen marks: Regular milk has a miraculous effect when cleaning ink stains; areas touched by ballpoint pen paste can be easily cleaned using alcohol;

  • Makeup and beauty products: It is enough to wipe marks left by lipstick and facial foundation with alcohol; when nail polish spills, a special nail polish remover liquid works well;

  • Food and drinks: Spilled coffee is treated by sprinkling baking soda on it; dish soap dissolves grease stains; chocolate and dirt stains can be removed using kitchen vinegar;

  • Berries and spices: Fresh fruit stains are cleaned with lemon juice; pouring boiling water over fabric stained with various berry juices is recommended; turmeric stains in food are eliminated by laundry soap;

  • Special and stubborn stains: Chewing gum stuck to clothing is removed by freezing it with ice; perfume stains are removed by lemon juice, green grass stains by vinegar, and various red stains are eliminated by hydrogen peroxide liquid.

Quick guide to clothing cleaning: Stain type and necessary tool

Comparative table of removing stains using available home remedies:

No.

Stain type

Cleaning home remedy

Application feature

1

Ink stains

Milk

Slightly moistening the stained area with milk and wiping

2

Lipstick mark

Alcohol

Dropping alcohol on cotton and wiping gently

3

Red stains

Hydrogen peroxide

It is recommended to check fabric color before applying

4

Coffee stains

Baking soda

Rubbing with moistened soda paste

5

Grease stains

Dish soap

Breaks down grease, wait a bit and wash

6

Foundation cream

Alcohol

Quickly removes greasy cream marks

7

Berry stains

Lemon juice

Natural acid breaks down the pigment

8

Pen stain

Alcohol

Dilutes the ink and extracts it from the fabric

9

Nail polish

Polish remover

Cleaned carefully with cotton

10

Grass stain

Vinegar

Neutralizes chlorophyll traces

11

Perfume stain

Lemon juice

Removes the aftermath of aromatic oils

12

Chewing gum

Ice

Hardens it, making it easy to peel off

13

Turmeric

Laundry soap

Alkaline soap dissolves the color

14

Various berries

Boiling water

Poured from the backside of the fabric

15

Chocolate and dirt

Vinegar

Removes dirt and sweet aftermath

Housewives and experts recommendation: Rules for not ruining the fabric

Important tips on caring for clothes:

  • Remove the stain while it is fresh: The sooner a spilled substance is cleaned, the less time it has to absorb into the fibers and the easier it comes out;

  • Move from the edges to the center: When wiping a stain, to avoid spreading it, it is necessary to move the cotton or rag from the edge of the stain toward its center;

  • Test beforehand: Testing vinegar, alcohol, or hydrogen peroxide on an inconspicuous inner seam of the clothing before use guarantees that the fabric color will not fade;

  • Rinse with warm water at the end: After applying the product and removing the stain, it is enough to rinse the clothing in regular powder and warm water.

These simple and tested life hacks will help maintain cleanliness in your home, saving you time and money. Do not rush to throw away your favorite outfits, all solutions are readily available in your kitchen!

Which household product do you use most often to remove stubborn stains from clothing? Have you ever tried cleaning stains with milk or vinegar? Leave your personal experience and proven secrets in the comments and share this useful guide with all housewives and loved ones!

household life hacksclothing cleaningstain removal
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

If your whole life were screened as a film, could you watch it with your family?If your whole life were screened as a film, could you watch it with your family?Today, 10:02Why does tireless labor not bring wealth? 7 secrets of aligning the mind with abundanceWhy does tireless labor not bring wealth? 7 secrets of aligning the mind with abundance17.09, 17:47Why does a baby cry at night? Does night feeding prevent pregnancy?Why does a baby cry at night? Does night feeding prevent pregnancy?16.09, 22:41«The Secret of the Eagle and Crow Fight!»: A philosophical conclusion that will change your life!«The Secret of the Eagle and Crow Fight!»: A philosophical conclusion that will change your life!15.09, 09:21What happens if you remove the words "must" and "have to" from your life?What happens if you remove the words "must" and "have to" from your life?13.09, 17:37What kind of person am I creating myself to be? What is the most valuable thing in your life?What kind of person am I creating myself to be? What is the most valuable thing in your life?13.09, 15:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read For Life news

What Your Birthday Says About Your Appearance and Charm
What Your Birthday Says About Your Appearance and Charm
9 Golden Rules to Protect Girls: Mothers Must Teach These to Their Daughters!
9 Golden Rules to Protect Girls: Mothers Must Teach These to Their Daughters!
What the day of the month you were born on says about you?
What the day of the month you were born on says about you?
Even expensive attire cannot save it: Habits that instantly ruin a person's reputation
Even expensive attire cannot save it: Habits that instantly ruin a person's reputation
Why doesn't big money come to everyone? — 3 toxic blocks in the subconscious
Why doesn't big money come to everyone? — 3 toxic blocks in the subconscious
5 golden rules to determine a person's true character — exposing the masks
5 golden rules to determine a person's true character — exposing the masks
"I work day and night, but there is no money!": Why hard work does not bring high income
"I work day and night, but there is no money!": Why hard work does not bring high income
Scientists discover why memory weakens with age
Scientists discover why memory weakens with age