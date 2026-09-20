How to remove stains from clothing? Simple and tested methods at home!

Getting various stains on favorite clothes in daily life is one of the most common household problems that worries many people. In such situations, most people immediately think of taking their clothes to expensive dry cleaners or throwing them away. However, experience shows that even with the simplest, most affordable tools from the kitchen and home medicine cabinet, you can easily remove any stubborn stain without damaging the fabric.

For this, it is enough to know correctly what to clean each stain with. Did you know that milk can remove ink, baking soda can eliminate coffee marks, and ice can separate stuck chewing gum? So, what are the most effective life hacks that will come in handy for housewives and everyone, what are the secrets of cleaning without ruining the fabric, and what simple rules should be followed to restore clothing to its original condition?

"Small life hack — big result": Ways to remove stains with household products

Basic methods for removing everyday stains based on the provided practical recommendations:

Ink and pen marks: Regular milk has a miraculous effect when cleaning ink stains; areas touched by ballpoint pen paste can be easily cleaned using alcohol;

Makeup and beauty products: It is enough to wipe marks left by lipstick and facial foundation with alcohol; when nail polish spills, a special nail polish remover liquid works well;

Food and drinks: Spilled coffee is treated by sprinkling baking soda on it; dish soap dissolves grease stains; chocolate and dirt stains can be removed using kitchen vinegar;

Berries and spices: Fresh fruit stains are cleaned with lemon juice; pouring boiling water over fabric stained with various berry juices is recommended; turmeric stains in food are eliminated by laundry soap;

Special and stubborn stains: Chewing gum stuck to clothing is removed by freezing it with ice; perfume stains are removed by lemon juice, green grass stains by vinegar, and various red stains are eliminated by hydrogen peroxide liquid.

Quick guide to clothing cleaning: Stain type and necessary tool

Comparative table of removing stains using available home remedies:

No. Stain type Cleaning home remedy Application feature 1 Ink stains Milk Slightly moistening the stained area with milk and wiping 2 Lipstick mark Alcohol Dropping alcohol on cotton and wiping gently 3 Red stains Hydrogen peroxide It is recommended to check fabric color before applying 4 Coffee stains Baking soda Rubbing with moistened soda paste 5 Grease stains Dish soap Breaks down grease, wait a bit and wash 6 Foundation cream Alcohol Quickly removes greasy cream marks 7 Berry stains Lemon juice Natural acid breaks down the pigment 8 Pen stain Alcohol Dilutes the ink and extracts it from the fabric 9 Nail polish Polish remover Cleaned carefully with cotton 10 Grass stain Vinegar Neutralizes chlorophyll traces 11 Perfume stain Lemon juice Removes the aftermath of aromatic oils 12 Chewing gum Ice Hardens it, making it easy to peel off 13 Turmeric Laundry soap Alkaline soap dissolves the color 14 Various berries Boiling water Poured from the backside of the fabric 15 Chocolate and dirt Vinegar Removes dirt and sweet aftermath

Housewives and experts recommendation: Rules for not ruining the fabric

Important tips on caring for clothes:

Remove the stain while it is fresh: The sooner a spilled substance is cleaned, the less time it has to absorb into the fibers and the easier it comes out;

Move from the edges to the center: When wiping a stain, to avoid spreading it, it is necessary to move the cotton or rag from the edge of the stain toward its center;

Test beforehand: Testing vinegar, alcohol, or hydrogen peroxide on an inconspicuous inner seam of the clothing before use guarantees that the fabric color will not fade;

Rinse with warm water at the end: After applying the product and removing the stain, it is enough to rinse the clothing in regular powder and warm water.

These simple and tested life hacks will help maintain cleanliness in your home, saving you time and money. Do not rush to throw away your favorite outfits, all solutions are readily available in your kitchen!

Which household product do you use most often to remove stubborn stains from clothing? Have you ever tried cleaning stains with milk or vinegar? Leave your personal experience and proven secrets in the comments and share this useful guide with all housewives and loved ones!