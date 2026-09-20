"We will severely punish Turkey and Pakistan!": Sharp threat to Ankara from the Houthis

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"We will severely punish Turkey and Pakistan!": Sharp threat to Ankara from the Houthis

The military confrontation in the Middle East region has unexpectedly created the risk of spreading to new geographical areas. The "Ansar Allah" (Houthi) movement in Yemen has issued an open military threat not only against Saudi Arabia, but also against the region's most powerful states — Turkey and Pakistan. Muhammad al-Buxaiti, a member of the movement's political bureau and official representative, stated in an interview that if Ankara and Islamabad provide military support to Saudi Arabia, they will become direct targets for the Houthis.

"We will punish them severely. Just as we are currently 'keeping in order' Saudi Arabia, we will 'keep in order' Turkey and Pakistan in the exact same way," the Houthi representative warned sharply. This radical statement came after the official position expressed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, to the effect that "Turkey is not against providing military assistance to Saudi Arabia.">

So, do the Houthis really have the capability to strike against Turkey and Pakistan, how will Ankara's rapprochement with Saudi change the balance in the Red Sea, and won't this crisis turn into a large-scale conflict between Muslim states?

"Aid to Saudi Arabia and punitive measures": Chronicle of events in the Middle East

Stages of escalation of the geopolitical situation in the region:

  • Hakan Fidan's statement: The Turkish Foreign Minister disclosed that Ankara does not rule out the issue of assisting Saudi Arabia in the military sphere;

  • Al-Buxaiti's ultimatum: The representative of the "Ansar Allah" political bureau threatened to bring Turkey and Pakistan directly under fire;

  • The phrase "keeping in order": Citing missile and drone attacks directed at Saudi cities, the Houthis stated that a similar response would be given to Ankara and Islamabad;

  • The threat of new alliances: The unification of countries with powerful armies like Turkey and Pakistan around Riyadh has caused serious panic in the Houthi camp;

  • Violation of regional borders: The conflict is moving beyond the local Yemeni problem into an international inter-bloc confrontation.

New geopolitical conflict in the Middle East: Comparison of parties' positions

Houthi threats and the military views of regional states:

Parties and entities

Official statement and position

Military-political goal

"Ansar Allah" (Houthis)

Ultimatum to strike Turkey and Pakistan hard

Block external military support to Saudi Arabia

Turkey (Ankara)

Readiness to provide military aid to Saudi Arabia

Ensure security in the Middle East and the Red Sea

Saudi Arabia

Protection of the capital and fuel facilities

Involve powerful partners like Turkey and Pakistan

Pakistan (Islamabad)

Strategic military ally of Saudi Arabia

Security obligations in the Arabian Peninsula

Military-political analysis: Experts on the Houthi threat

Main conclusions of international security commentators:

  • Geopolitical pressure and intimidation tactics: The Houthi statement is primarily a psychological defense aimed at stopping Ankara and Islamabad from directly supplying military technology and defense systems to Saudi Arabia;

  • Turkey's maritime power: Ankara has strong naval influence in the Red Sea and Sudanese coast, making it a very dangerous and serious opponent for the Houthis;

  • Possibility of missile strikes: Although the Houthis may not reach the territory of Turkey or Pakistan directly, the likelihood of launching strikes against Turkish ships in the Red Sea, trade caravans, or the Turkish contingent in Saudi Arabia remains;

  • Complex triangle: The intervention of Turkey and Pakistan to protect Saudi Arabia could radically change the balance of forces in Yemen.

This sharp stance by Muhammad al-Buxaiti shows that the military conflict around Saudi Arabia is now turning into a serious debate between the most powerful centers of the global Muslim world.

Do you think Turkey and Pakistan will change their mind about providing military assistance to Saudi Arabia after this open threat from the Houthis, or conversely, will they send their forces to the Middle East? Are the Houthis really capable of launching a real strike against such a powerful state as Turkey? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of dangerous geopolitical events in the region with all your close ones and enthusiasts of international topics!

Ansar AllahTurkeyPakistanSaudi Arabia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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