Fermin Lopez speaks on his return to the Spain national team

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Fermin Lopez speaks on his return to the Spain national team

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez shared his emotions following a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Sevilla and discussed the team's successful run in the La Liga season. This match further solidified the Catalans' excellent form in the domestic championship. After the clash at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, the player did not hide his satisfaction with both the team's three points and achieving a significant personal milestone. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 23-year-old La Masia graduate has been called up to the Spain national team squad by Luis de la Fuente for the upcoming Nations League matches. This call-up represents a huge emotional achievement for the young player after a difficult period where he was forced to miss the World Cup due to injury. Fermin admitted that overcoming these challenges was not easy.

"I am very happy to be back in the national team. Not being able to go to the World Cup was very tough for me. I started the season well and I am happy to be back with the national team," Fermin Lopez emphasized.

Raphinha's tactical shift and hat-trick

Beyond the team's joy regarding the Spain call-up, Raphinha, who tore apart the Sevilla defense, became the hero of the night. The Brazilian player operated in central zones rather than his usual wing position, taking on a new tactical role under Hansi Flick. This change provided unexpected and highly effective results.

The former Leeds United player has managed to score 12 goals in just seven matches, becoming the clear leader in the race for the Pichichi trophy. Fermin specifically noted how quickly his teammate adapted to the new duties.

"Raphinha has become our surprise number nine. What he is doing is commendable. He is a very good player and can adapt to any position. We pass him the ball, and he scores. Even though he hasn't played as a central striker before, he is now recording incredible statistics," said the Barcelona midfielder.

High intensity on the pitch

Fermin Lopez also noted that playing at Sevilla's ground was difficult, as the opponent applied significant pressure in front of their home fans. He explained how the head coach's precise instructions influence the team's play. The team is required to maintain high intensity throughout the match and apply immediate high pressing after losing the ball.

"Sevilla put us under strong pressure at their stadium, but Raphinha's three goals were decisive. The coach demands that we always play with high intensity and press immediately after losing the ball," Fermin concluded.

Fermin LopezBarcelonaSpain National TeamRaphinhaLa Liga
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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