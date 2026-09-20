Mysterious object in Tashkent's sky: Could be a Chinese rocket

On the evening of September 19, a very bright object leaving a long trail behind it appeared in the sky over Tashkent. Images of it quickly spread on social media.

Experts from the Institute of Astronomy of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan analyzed the photos and videos. According to preliminary conclusions, the object does not resemble a meteor or bolide.

Interestingly, on that exact day, a Long March-2D rocket was launched from China's Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, deploying four satellites into orbit.

Experts believe that the bright object observed in Tashkent may be related to the upper stage of the Chinese rocket.

However, it has not yet been officially confirmed which exact part of the rocket the object is.