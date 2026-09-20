Lamine Yamal opens up about Marcus Rashford's early struggles in El Clasico

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has spoken about the adaptation process of Marcus Rashford, who played on loan at the Catalan club last season, during the biggest derby in Spanish football — El Clasico. According to Movistar, the young talent revealed the English forward's initial difficulties and how he eventually adapted to the environment. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is known that Marcus Rashford played 49 matches for Barcelona last season, scoring 14 goals and making a significant contribution to the team winning La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup. However, for the Manchester United academy graduate, the start of his career with the Catalans was not easy, especially the matches against Real Madrid, which were a major test for him.

Problems in the first encounter

Rashford's first El Clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu was unsuccessful, with Barcelona losing 1-2. His performance in that game raised questions for many, including his teammates. The team's young forward Lamine Yamal recalled his impressions of that match: "It was Rashford's first El Clasico, a game we lost 1-2 at the Bernabeu. Watching him play, I thought he didn't yet understand what El Clasico was."

Yamal noted that La Masia graduates understand from day one how important this game is and that it is essentially a real battle. For a player coming from abroad, feeling this pressure and adapting to it takes some time.

Change at Camp Nou

However, Marcus Rashford fully grasped the gravity of the situation by the second leg. In the next encounter held at the Camp Nou, the English forward displayed a completely different level of play. He scored a brilliant free-kick, contributed significantly to Barcelona's march toward the title, and played with extremely high intensity throughout the game.

"In the second game, he understood what El Clasico really was; he scored from a free-kick and played with a completely different intensity," added Yamal, acknowledging the player's positive transformation.

Transfer conclusion and new plans

Despite a successful season and two trophies, the Barcelona board decided not to activate the clause to permanently sign Marcus Rashford for 30 million euros (26 million pounds). Under the leadership of sporting director Deco, the Catalan club chose other priorities.

The club opted to bring in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon for 70 million euros (59 million pounds). Seeking a player with a specific profile who fits coach Hansi Flick's high-pressing tactical system and can provide energy, especially in the absence of Raphinha, the Barcelona board identified the 25-year-old winger as a priority target.