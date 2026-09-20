9 mysterious new species discovered at the bottom of the ocean

·36·World
9 mysterious new species discovered at the bottom of the ocean

An unexpected discovery was made by scientists at the bottom of the freezing and dark ocean near Alaska. Researchers have identified 9 new species of sea sponges previously unknown to science.

The new species were identified during the analysis of samples taken from the deep waters around the Gulf of Alaska and the Aleutian Islands. This was reported by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

How many secrets are still hidden at the bottom of the ocean?

Nine images of various sea sponges and creatures at the ocean floor.

Interestingly, scientists did not find these creatures by accident recently. The samples were collected during NOAA's long-running marine research expeditions. Some of the samples have been preserved since 2012 and were subsequently subjected to special microscopic and genetic analyses.

As a result of the tests, it was determined that 9 samples represent independently new species. They belong to six different groups, and some differ sharply from one another in their external appearance and internal structure.

One of the most interesting aspects is that one of the new species was so unique that scientists had to create an entirely new genus to classify it. Another species became the first known representative in a cold region like Alaska of a group previously found mostly in tropical areas.

They are not ordinary "sponges"

Several pink fish swimming around a large sponge on the seabed.

Although sea sponges look like very simple creatures from the outside, they play a vital role in the ocean ecosystem. They filter water and create hiding and shelter spots for other animals at the ocean floor.

Some fish and crabs hide among sponges. It has even been found that certain fish species lay their eggs inside the sponges.

Scientists note that 232 species of sea sponges are known in Alaskan waters to date. However, since a large part of the deep ocean remains fully unexplored, many more unknown species may be discovered in the future.

Aleutian IslandsAlaskaNOAAsea sponge
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

«The Mecca Treaty comes into play»: Turkey is ready to provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia!«The Mecca Treaty comes into play»: Turkey is ready to provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia!Today, 13:17"We will severely punish Turkey and Pakistan!": Sharp threat to Ankara from the Houthis"We will severely punish Turkey and Pakistan!": Sharp threat to Ankara from the HouthisToday, 12:48Was foot-soaked lemonade sold for 364 liras? Bizarre incident at a festival in China sparked outrageWas foot-soaked lemonade sold for 364 liras? Bizarre incident at a festival in China sparked outrageToday, 12:42"A missile was intercepted in the skies of Riyadh!": Fire near the airport and coalition statement"A missile was intercepted in the skies of Riyadh!": Fire near the airport and coalition statementToday, 11:47Venomous spider appears on the coast of FinlandVenomous spider appears on the coast of FinlandToday, 11:37Humanitarian mission at "Novaya Guta": Russia and Ukraine exchange citizens!Humanitarian mission at "Novaya Guta": Russia and Ukraine exchange citizens!Today, 11:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?