Xiaomi 18 Fold becomes the best-selling foldable phone

·18·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Fold becomes the best-selling foldable phone

According to the Zamin.uz news site, citing data from @RDObservation, the new Xiaomi 18 Fold has set an absolute record in the market. This modern foldable smartphone achieved high results in its very first week of sales, becoming the fastest-selling gadget in its category in the company's history. This was reported by Ixbt.com news .

The smartphone was unveiled on September 7 of this year, and open sales began on September 10. Within the first seven days of release, 80,000 units were sold. Approximately 36,000 of these found owners on the very first day of sales.

Technical capabilities and market position

Against the backdrop of this immense interest and buyer activity, Xiaomi announced that its stock of devices had quickly run out. With this performance, the Xiaomi 18 Fold became the second most popular foldable phone in this category this year, trailing only the Huawei brand.

For reference, Huawei previously announced that its dual-screen Pura X Max model sold 1.2 million units in four months and ranked first in user satisfaction. Nevertheless, the 80,000-unit milestone achieved by Xiaomi in just one week is considered a major success.

Key features of the flagship

The device's success is attributed to its advanced technical specifications and well-thought-out hardware. Powerful components have been installed in the smartphone to provide users with a high level of convenience and capability.

  • Triple camera system created in partnership with the renowned Leica brand
  • High-capacity 6000 mAh battery
  • 67 W wired and 50 W wireless fast charging technology
  • Modern protection system based on IP58 and IP59 standards
The smartphone's optical capabilities are also noteworthy. The device is equipped with a 200 MP HP5 primary sensor, a 50 MP JN5 periscope module with 3.5x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide lens with a 17 mm focal length. The model also features UWB technology and high-quality dual speakers.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 FoldFoldable SmartphoneGadgetsTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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