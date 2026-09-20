Doctors: "Skipping breakfast dramatically increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes!"

·4·Health
Doctors: "Skipping breakfast dramatically increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes!"

It is well known to many that breakfast is the most important biological factor for waking up the human body, kick-starting metabolism, and starting the day with vigor. However, it has been found that the habit of skipping the morning meal due to daily rush poses a serious threat to human health.

According to recent medical studies, skipping breakfast in the morning increases the risk of cardiovascular disease by 27 percent and the likelihood of developing diabetes by 21 percent. Most alarmingly, when school children skip the morning meal, their logical thinking and learning abilities drop by 15–20 percent. This situation directly strikes not only physical activity, but also the brain's daily work efficiency.

So why does rejecting the morning meal strain blood vessels and the pancreas, what physiological processes lie behind the decline in children's mental activity, and what foods should a healthy breakfast consist of?

"Risk of Heart Disease, Diabetes, and Mental Decline": Chronicles of Breakfast's Impact on the Body

Important indicators provided by scientific facts and research results:

  • Halting of metabolism: After night sleep, glucose levels drop in the body; if breakfast is not eaten, the body releases stress hormones, straining internal reserves;

  • Blow to the cardiovascular system: Not eating in the morning leads to changes in blood pressure and strain on blood vessel walls, increasing the risk of heart disease by 27 percent;

  • Development of diabetes: Morning fasting weakens insulin sensitivity, which over time increases the likelihood of diabetes by 21 percent;

  • Decline in students' attention: School children who do not eat in the morning experience a drop in logical thinking levels by 15–20 percent, and their classroom activity drops sharply;

  • Overeating during the day: A person who skips breakfast consumes more calories than normal at lunch and dinner, starting to gain excess weight.

Breakfast: Comparative Analysis of Benefits and Risks

Health indicators of regular breakfast eaters versus those who skip it:

Health Criteria

When Breakfast is Regular

When Breakfast is Skipped

Cardiovascular Risk

Stable blood circulation and normal pressure

Risk of developing disease is 27% higher

Probability of Diabetes

Normal insulin secretion

Risk of diabetes increases by 21%

Mental Thinking and Memory

High concentration, quick decision making

Logical thinking decreases by 15–20%

Energy Level

Stable vigor and mood all day long

Fatigue, headache, and sluggishness

Metabolism

Works normally, weight is controlled

Slows down, fat accumulation process intensifies

Medical Analysis: Experts on the Importance of the Morning Meal

Key conclusions of cardiologists, endocrinologists, and pediatricians:

  • The brain's primary fuel — glucose: The human brain consumes a large portion of the glucose in the body; if no nourishment is provided in the morning, the work efficiency of students and employees immediately drops;

  • Prevention of metabolic syndrome: A balanced meal eaten in the morning (eggs, porridges, dairy products) keeps blood sugar levels stable and protects the pancreas;

  • Parental responsibility in raising children: Sending a student to school without breakfast leads not only to lower grades, but also to chronic gastritis and stress;

  • Formation of healthy habits: Drinking a glass of warm water in the morning and eating a nutritious meal 15–20 minutes later is the main factor for longevity.

Giving up breakfast does not mean saving time, but rather losing health. A few minutes of eating in the morning will protect your body from various diseases for years to come.

Do you regularly eat breakfast every morning or do you limit yourself to coffee when in a hurry? Have you noticed that your child going to school without breakfast affects their learning? Leave your personal experience and daily habits in the comments and share this important medical warning with all your loved ones, friends, and parents!

BreakfastCardiovascular riskDiabetesSchool children
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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