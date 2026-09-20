Major benefit for educators' children: 30 percent discount on tuition fees

·3·Uzbekistan
Major benefit for educators' children: 30 percent discount on tuition fees

Starting from the 2026/2027 academic year, a new benefit will be introduced for the children of educators studying in full-time bachelor's degree programs at state higher education institutions. They will have the opportunity to pay 30 percent less than the tuition fee amount based on a discount.

According to the new procedure, the benefit will be applied separately for each child of the educator.

However, the discount will not apply to all educational institutions and types of contracts.

The benefit is not granted for:

-higher military and militarized educational institutions;

-foreign HEIs and their branches;

-non-state HEIs;

-additional and differentiated contracts.

How to use the benefit?

To receive the discount, an application must be submitted via kontrakt.edu.uz.

If the status of being an educator's child is confirmed through the "Digital Government" system, the discount will be applied automatically.

2026/2027 academic yearBenefit for educators' childrenContract experienceDigital Government
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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