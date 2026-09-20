Motorola unveils new flagship with 200MP camera

·27·Technology
Motorola unveils new flagship with 200MP camera

Motorola has announced the official launch date for its new flagship smartphone, the Signature 27, and revealed the device's initial specifications. According to ixbt.com, the long-awaited presentation is scheduled for September 22 of this year, with the new device set to replace the previous generation released in January 2026. This is reported by news source.

The initial teasers released by the manufacturer clearly show the main camera module of the upcoming flagship. Experts noted the inscriptions Dolby Vision, 200MP, 100x Super Zoom, and LYTIA on the ring surrounding the lenses. This indicates a significant step forward in the device's photography capabilities.

Camera capabilities and advanced sensor

The mention of the Sony LYTIA brand means that the Signature 27 model will be equipped with a new 200MP sensor called the modern Sony LYTIA LYT-901. This optical sensor features a 1/1.12-inch format and 0.7 µm pixel size, guaranteeing high-quality shots.

This sensor additionally supports an in-sensor zoom function of up to 4x. The announced 100x Super Zoom capability is expected to be achieved through this technology and high-quality cropping, which will not leave mobile photography enthusiasts indifferent.

Design and performance

The teasers also unveiled some secrets regarding the device's appearance. The smartphone's back panel features a unique texture and decorative stitching, indicating that Motorola has used a fabric finish or artificial leather instead of traditional glass.

According to Notebookcheck, the company is developing this flagship under the internal codename "Wukong". It is assumed that the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor has been chosen as the technical foundation of the device.

Another important feature of the smartphone is said to be its support for the GrapheneOS operating system. The fact that GrapheneOS developers have signed a special agreement with Motorola is expected to be major news for users who prioritize security and privacy.

MotorolaSony LYTIASnapdragonGrapheneOSSmartphones
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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