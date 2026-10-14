«If you want your husband to be rich...»: A family secret that opens the doors of sustenance and blessings

·82·For Life
«If you want your husband to be rich...»: A family secret that opens the doors of sustenance and blessings

Many women look with disapproval at their husbands' financial assistance to their close relatives, aiming to preserve and save the family budget. However, life experience and moral values show that a man's financial growth and wealth do not lie in how thrifty he is, but in how he opens the ways of sustenance (rizq).

A wise woman who wants prosperity and blessings in her family encourages her husband not to be stingy, but to show generosity to his blood relatives. Because the warmth of affection connected with loved ones is one of the main keys to wealth.

«He who maintains kinship ties will never be in need»

Among our people and in our national values, strengthening family and kinship ties is considered one of the most virtuous deeds:

  • Expansion of sustenance: It is proven by experience that whoever sincerely maintains kinship ties (silai rahm) with his blood relatives, brothers, and sisters, and extends a helping hand to them, his sustenance will never be diminished, on the contrary, his wealth will increase further;

  • Negative consequence of stinginess: Being jealous of a man and begrudging his family and close blood relatives narrows his thinking, and brings a lack of blessing and discord to the family;

  • Right promotion: Do not force your husband to be stingy. Instead of saying «spend money only on the house», encourage him to do good to his relatives.

The wisdom of a woman: «Say, give to your sister, to your brothers»

When a man receives support from the woman by his side, his mind is at ease, and he strives towards greater goals:

  • Broadening the heart: Advise your spouse: «Go buy a gift for your sister, check up on your brothers, help them»;

  • Improvement of relations: A man who sees such nobility will increase his respect and love for his wife manifold, and relations between mothers-in-law and in-laws will also be strengthened;

  • A man's sense of generosity: A man who can care equally for his own family and blood relatives becomes mentally strong, and his earnings are always on the rise.

The greatest school of upbringing for children

Every action of parents determines the future character of their children:

  • Practical example: Children who grow up seeing their mother encouraging their father to show generosity to relatives will grow up to be kind to each other in the future;

  • Future consequence: Such wise attitudes today create the greatest foundation for your children to check up on each other tomorrow and not forget fraternal love;

  • Life truth: Blessings, abundance, and peace will never leave a household where love and generosity are sown.

family budgetkinshipsilai rahmfinancial growth
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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