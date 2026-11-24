In the Indian state of Kerala, a 17-year-old girl developed a severe kidney disease after using an anti-acne and anti-pigmentation cream. Laboratory tests showed that the mercury content in the product was several thousand times higher than the permitted limit. Police have launched an investigation into the company that manufactures the cream, BBC reported.

The girl purchased the cream about a year ago through an advertisement on social media and used three jars of it during that time. The company recommended using the product regularly every night to eliminate acne and pigmentation.

However, after using the cream for a month or two, the teenager began experiencing fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and insomnia. Later, her face and legs began to swell. Her parents took her to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Aster MIMS Mother Hospital, tests revealed that the cream contained 12,500 ppm of mercury. In contrast, the permitted amount of mercury in cosmetic products should be less than 1 ppm.

Nephrologist Satish noted that the girl developed membranous nephropathy, a disease characterized by damage to the parts of the kidneys that filter blood, leading to the loss of large amounts of protein in the urine. Experts suggest that the mercury may have been absorbed into the bloodstream through the skin, causing kidney damage.

Doctors treated the girl with medications to reduce the effects of the toxic substances. She was discharged from the hospital after a month and is continuing her treatment at home. However, the teenager told the BBC that she still has health problems and is struggling with her studies.

"She has not fully recovered yet and needs time to heal," said Dr. Satish.

Although there is high demand for skin-lightening creams in India, experts warn that some products may contain toxic metals such as mercury and lead. The sale of such products through social media makes it difficult to regulate them.

Currently, Kerala police are investigating the incident. The state's Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also opened a case against the cream manufacturing company.