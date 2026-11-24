Three players from the Uzbekistan national team have been included in the list of nominees for the Asian Golden Player award. Abdukodir Khusanov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, and Eldor Shomurodov were recognized among the 30 most deserving footballers on the continent.

This is considered one of the most significant international recognitions for representatives of Uzbek football. It is particularly noteworthy that the nominees include two players currently playing for European clubs, as well as the captain of the national team.

Three footballers from Uzbekistan among the nominees

A list of 30 candidates for the Asian Golden Player award, presented by one of China's major sports publications, Titan Sports, has been finalized.

Representatives of the Uzbekistan national team have also been included:

Abdukodir Khusanov — Manchester City;

Abbosbek Fayzullayev — Basaksehir;

Eldor Shomurodov — Basaksehir.

The inclusion of three players at once demonstrates the growing representation and prestige of Uzbek football on the Asian stage.

A Pakhtakor legionnaire is also a contender for the award

Among the nominees is a player currently competing in the Uzbekistan championship. Ayman Hussein, a forward for the Tashkent club Pakhtakor and a representative of the Iraq national team, will also compete for the Asian Golden Player award.

This situation shows that foreign players active in the Uzbekistan Super League are also gaining international attention.

Japan leads, Uzbekistan in the top three

In terms of countries, Japanese players lead the list of nominees. Six players from that country have been included in the list.

South Korea follows with four players. Uzbekistan, with three representatives, has secured a place in the top three.

This indicator means that representatives of our national football are being recognized alongside the continent's leading football nations.

Uzbekistan footballers have not yet won this award

The Asian Golden Player award has been presented since 2013. However, to date, none of the representatives from Uzbekistan have won this prize.

Therefore, this year's nomination is not only a personal recognition for our three players but also an opportunity to further increase the prestige of Uzbek football in the international arena.

One aspect should be particularly emphasized: the Asian Golden Player award is not the same as the Asian Footballer of the Year award presented by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). This is a separate award organized by the publication Titan Sports.

Now, the main question interesting Uzbek football fans is — which of them, Khusanov, Fayzullayev, or Shomurodov, might be named the best footballer on the continent?