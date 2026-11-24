In India, a 15-year-old deaf and mute girl faced brutal treatment from her own family after becoming the victim of a serious crime. According to local police, her mother and brother were responsible for the girl's death.

It is reported that the incident occurred in September. At that time, an unknown man took advantage of the girl's disabilities, led her to a secluded area, and sexually assaulted her.

Following this incident, the family came under the scrutiny of the local community. Various rumors spread among the neighbors. It is said that the girl's mother perceived the attitude of those around them as a disgrace to the family.

According to investigation details, the woman then conspired with her son, took the girl into a storage room, and attacked her, ending her life.

After the incident, the police arrested the girl's mother. Her brother fled the scene and is currently being sought.

This tragedy has once again demonstrated the severe consequences that victim-blaming and societal prejudices can have on human life.