Manchester Cityand Norway national team striker Erling Haaland has faced an unexpected opponent off the pitch. The footballer is involved in a legal dispute with a Polish electrician over the rights to use his surname as a brand.

According to The Sun, Haaland attempted to register his surname as a personal brand in 2023. However, it was discovered that the "Haaland" trademark had already been registered in the European Union by another person.

How did the electrician claim the "Haaland" name?

The case concerns a Polish man named Michal Was. In 2022, he registered the name "Haaland" as a trademark within the European Union.

The trademark covers sportswear, football boots, energy drinks, food supplements, sports bags, toys, and other products. Even women's lingerie was included in the registration.

The Polish electrician claimed that the name "Haaland" was an acronym for his "High Advanced Activity Land" project. He stated he had no intention of exploiting the footballer's fame.

The commission did not believe the electrician's arguments

Erling Haaland's lawyers argued that the trademark was registered with the intent to illegally exploit the footballer's famous surname.

Experts from the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) reviewed the case and found the Polish applicant's arguments unconvincing. Consequently, a decision was made in September 2025 to cancel the trademark.

The electrician appealed the decision, but in May 2026, the EUIPO Board of Appeal upheld the original ruling.

Expertsdid not consider the explanation that the initials of the word "Haaland" stand for "High Advanced Activity" to be logically credible.

The dispute has now moved to the European Court

Dissatisfied with the EUIPO decisions, the Polish electrician has appealed to the General Court of the European Union. In official EU legal documents, the case was registered on July 22, 2026, under number T-460/26.

The complainant is seeking to overturn the decision to cancel the trademark. Thus, the legal dispute over Haaland's surname is not yet over.

There is an important nuance here: it is not about whether other people can use the footballer's surname at all, but about who has the right to register "Haaland" as a trademark in the EU for specific goods and services.

For Haaland, his surname has become a personal brand

Erling Haaland has become one of the most famous strikers in world football in recent years. His name carries great value not only for his results on the pitch but also for commercial projects.

Therefore, the dispute over the rights to use the footballer's surname is of broader significance than a simple trademark argument. It also brings to the forefront the issue of how famous athletes' names and surnames are protected as personal brands.

Now the main question is: will the European Court grant the Polish electrician's appeal, or will the decision in Haaland's favor remain in force?