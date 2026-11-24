Who will win the Champions League? ESPN has compiled a top ten
Ahead of the fifth round of the Champions League, ESPN has published a ranking of the strongest contenders to win the competition. In the experts' selection, PSG took first place. In addition to the Parisians, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Real Madrid also made it into the top four. However, one of the most unexpected names in the ranking was the Italian club Como.
The publication's authors, editors, and experts were asked to select the 10 teams most likely to win the tournament at this moment. A total of 17 specialists cast their votes.
PSG pulls ahead of its rivals with a significant lead
PSG took first place in the ESPN ranking. 15 out of 17 experts named the Parisians as the main favorites of the tournament.
The specialists provided several reasons for this choice. Luis Enrique's charges won all four of their initial matches in the league phase and scored a total of 20 goals. In the process, the Parisians also defeated strong opponents such as Manchester City and Barcelona.
As a two-time defending champion, PSG is aiming to win the continent's most prestigious club competition for the third time in a row. If they achieve this result, the Paris club will join a very small number of teams in the history of European football. So far, only Real Madrid has managed to win the Champions League three times in a row.
The top ten according to ESPN
As a result of the votes from the publication's experts, the following ranking was formed:
PSG — 15 first-place votes;
Barcelona — 1 first-place vote;
Arsenal — 1 first-place vote;
Real Madrid;
Bayern Munich;
Manchester City;
Liverpool;
Como;
Inter;
Atletico Madrid.
Notably, although Barcelona and Arsenal took second and third places, each received only one first-place vote. This shows that the experts' primary confidence is focused specifically on PSG.
Como enters the top ten, but famous clubs are left out
One of the most interesting aspects of the ranking is that Como took eighth place. Although the Italian club is not among the traditional giants of European football, ESPN experts included it among the teams that could fight for the trophy in the Champions League.
At the same time, a number of famous clubs failed to make the top ten. Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Aston Villa, Sporting, and Manchester United also received votes from experts, but their total results were not enough to enter the top 10.
The fifth round of the Champions League is beginning
The fifth round matches of the 2026/27 Champions League league phase will be held on November 24–25.
This round will feature interesting matches such as Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid vs. PSV, Manchester City vs. Napoli, Barcelona vs. Sabah, Liverpool vs. Club Brugge, and PSG vs. Roma.
The ESPN ranking reflects the experts' current views. However, the situation in football can change after every round. Therefore, whether PSG's position as the favorite will be justified in the upcoming matches remains to be seen on the pitch.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…