Ahead of the fifth round of the Champions League, ESPN has published a ranking of the strongest contenders to win the competition. In the experts' selection, PSG took first place. In addition to the Parisians, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Real Madrid also made it into the top four. However, one of the most unexpected names in the ranking was the Italian club Como.

The publication's authors, editors, and experts were asked to select the 10 teams most likely to win the tournament at this moment. A total of 17 specialists cast their votes.

PSG pulls ahead of its rivals with a significant lead

PSG took first place in the ESPN ranking. 15 out of 17 experts named the Parisians as the main favorites of the tournament.

The specialists provided several reasons for this choice. Luis Enrique's charges won all four of their initial matches in the league phase and scored a total of 20 goals. In the process, the Parisians also defeated strong opponents such as Manchester City and Barcelona.