"Jurgen inspires players to adopt his style, and then everything gets back on track. Whether they will win the next European Championship or the World Cup — it's hard to say. But I am one hundred percent sure of one thing: German fans will be proud of their national team again," said Guardiola.

In Guardiola's opinion, Klopp can make major changes to the German national team. His ability to convince players of his ideas and build unity within the team could breathe new life into German football.

Former Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola expressed warm thoughts about Germany national team manager Jurgen Klopp. The Spanish specialist called his German colleague the toughest rival of his entire coaching career. He also said he promised Klopp he would go to Germany to play golf and have dinner together.

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He noted that the football displayed by Klopp's teams has always left a strong impression on him.

"He has been my toughest rival"

Guardiola has competed with Klopp in various competitions over the years. They first clashed in the German Bundesliga and then in the English Premier League.

While Klopp managed Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, Guardiola worked with Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The rivalry in England, in particular, became one of the most memorable chapters of their coaching careers.

"Watching his teams play, I often think: 'Wow, this is football...' Today, I can say that Jurgen Klopp is the most serious and toughest rival in my entire coaching career," said the Spanish specialist.

These words show how intense the competition between the two coaches was. However, Guardiola did not hide the fact that he values Klopp not only as a rival but also as a close friend and colleague.

Golf and dinner: Guardiola's personal promise

During the interview, Guardiola also revealed the promise he made to Klopp. He plans to go to Germany this year to meet his friend.

"We are friends. I promised him that I would definitely go to Germany this year, that we would play golf together, and then have dinner together," Bundesliga Magazine quoted Guardiola as saying.

Klopp is leading the German national team

Jurgen Klopp signed a four-year contract with the German Football Association on July 24, 2026. He officially started his job as the head coach of the national team on August 15.

Klopp is expected to lead Germany to the 2028 European Championship and the 2030 World Cup. Before that, the specialist had earned great prestige in world football with his successful tenure at Liverpool.

Guardiola's statement once again showed that great competition in football does not always mean hostility. Two specialists who once fought uncompromisingly for trophies are now treating each other as friends who value each other's achievements.