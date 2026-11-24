The opponent for former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder in the fight scheduled for December 11 in Cardiff has been announced. The American boxer will face Congolese fighter Martin Bakole instead of Australian Jai Opetaia. Netflix officially announced the news. This bout will serve as the co-main event of the highly anticipated fight night between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. The matches will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Great Britain, and will be broadcast live on Netflix. Why was Wilder's opponent changed? Initially, Australian Jai Opetaia was scheduled to fight Wilder. However, he announced that he would be unable to participate due to a recurring hand injury sustained during training. Organizers had to find a suitable replacement for the American boxer on short notice. As a result, Martin Bakole, who was previously slated to fight Nigerian Solomon Adebayo on the same card, was selected.

Thus, the plan for the Congolese athlete has changed completely: he will now face an opponent with significantly more experience and a powerful punch. Wilder vs. Bakole: who has the edge? 41-year-old Deontay Wilder has recorded 45 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw in his professional career. 43 of his victories have come by way of knockout. The American boxer held the WBC title from 2015 to 2020 and is known as one of the most dangerous punchers in the heavyweight division. In one of his recent fights, Wilder defeated British boxer Derek Chisora by a split decision. Now, he aims to take another important step toward returning to the top of the heavyweight rankings by defeating Bakole. 33-year-old Martin Bakole has a professional record of 21 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, with 16 knockouts to his name. The Congolese boxer gained significant attention in 2024 after knocking out American Jared Anderson.