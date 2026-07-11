237 pharmacies caught overcharging for medicines: 1.9 billion soums in unjustified profit

In the second quarter of 2026, the Competition Committee of Uzbekistan identified hundreds of pharmacies that exceeded the established retail markups on medicines. The investigations revealed that pharmacies selling drugs at inflated prices to the public had generated billions of soums in unjustified income. Zamin.uz provides the details of the situation.

What is the scale of the violations?

According to the committee, a total of 148,810 cases related to the artificial inflation of medicine prices were recorded during the second quarter of the year. The business entities that violated the established regulations are categorized as follows:

33 wholesale pharmacies;

204 retail pharmacies.

A total of 237 pharmacies disregarded the official markup limits on medicines, collecting 1.9 billion soums in unjustified funds from consumers.

How were the violators identified?

Digital technologies were effectively utilized to uncover the unjustified price hikes for medicines:

Initially, instances of non-compliance with legislative requirements were recorded by Tax authorities. The collected data was automatically transmitted to the Competition Committee's "Fair Tech" unified information system. Based on the reports received through this system, committee staff conducted in-depth inspections at the pharmacies and put an end to the violations.

Consumer rights are being restored: funds will be returned

The Competition Committee announced that prompt and decisive measures are being taken to protect the interests of deceived citizens.

Currently, recalculations in favor of consumers are being carried out regarding the identified violations. Measures have been taken to restore the violated rights of the public and return the overpaid funds.

The blacklist will be publicly announced

The Competition Committee stated that the process of taking action against pharmacies that violate legislative requirements regarding medicine prices will not stop.

Furthermore, to ensure consumers are informed about the pharmacies they visit, a list of violating pharmacies will be regularly published openly.