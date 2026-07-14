Kindergarten where educator stuffed cloth into child's mouth is no longer operating

Previously, an incident in a private kindergarten in Tashkent, where an educator stuffed a cloth into a child's mouth and treated them cruelly, sparked widespread public discussion. It was later reported that a criminal case had been initiated regarding the incident. Now, following this event, the operations of the kindergarten named "Rayyan Kids Land" have been officially terminated. This was reported by the Tashkent city courts.

It is stated that today, July 14, the Tashkent Interdistrict Economic Court reviewed the application filed by the Ministry of Preschool and School Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan against the respondent, the "Rayyan Kids Land" family enterprise, requesting the revocation of the license granted for providing non-state educational services.

During the court session, case materials were examined, and the opinions of the parties were heard. At the conclusion of the discussion, the court's ruling revoked the license granted to this family enterprise on August 13, 2025, for conducting non-state educational services.

With this, the kindergarten's right to carry out educational activities has been terminated.

Additionally, it was reported that at the end of the court session, the presiding judge provided a detailed explanation to the participants regarding the content of the court document, as well as the procedure and legal deadlines for appealing this decision.