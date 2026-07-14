Manchester United strengthens goalkeeping department with experienced Karl Darlow

The English Manchester United club has made its latest move in the summer transfer window. The team has officially announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow as a free agent. The 35-year-old Welsh international has been brought to Old Trafford to bolster the team's backup options. This was reported by Goal.com reporting .

According to Goal.com, the agreement between Karl Darlow and the "Red Devils" runs until June 2028. The contract also includes an option to extend the partnership for another year. Darlow is the second new player to join the club this summer after Andrey Santos.

Changes in the goalkeeping rotation

This transfer is part of a major restructuring of the club's goalkeeping department. Following Andre Onana's return to Trabzonspor on loan, Manchester United was looking for a suitable competitor for first-choice goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Karl Darlow is expected to fill that void.

The arrival of the experienced keeper will also affect the future of other goalkeepers. In particular, Turkish international Altay Bayindir is expected to return to his homeland, while young talent Radek Vitek is likely to be sent out on loan again to gain experience. Darlow is expected to help the team not only with his skills on the pitch but also with his experience in the dressing room.

Manchester United Football Director Jason Wilcox praised Darlow's professional qualities when discussing the new signing: "Karl has proven his ability to play at the highest level. His work ethic and determined character will be a strong addition to our squad. We are delighted to have such an experienced player in our team."

Strategic importance and future plans

The transfer of Karl Darlow is also strategically important for the club. According to English Premier League rules, every team must have a certain number of homegrown players in their squad. Darlow, a former Newcastle United member, will help the club meet this quota.

Darlow has now joined the team's pre-season training camp. He will have to compete with Senne Lammens for a spot in the starting lineup. Interestingly, legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently called Lammens a slightly "overrated" goalkeeper, which will undoubtedly heat up the competition.

After completing this transfer, the Manchester United management has shifted its focus to negotiations with Youri Tielemans. The Belgian midfielder is expected to be the club's next major signing.