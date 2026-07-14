NASA and Roskosmos Partnership: Soyuz MS-29 Spacecraft Heads to the International Space Station

·2·Technology
NASA and Roskosmos Partnership: Soyuz MS-29 Spacecraft Heads to the International Space Station

International cooperation in space exploration is reaching a new milestone. NASA has announced that it will broadcast the launch of the Soyuz MS-29 crewed spacecraft, scheduled for July 14 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. This mission is notable not only for its scientific significance but also for demonstrating stable relations between the US and Russia within the framework of space programs. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

As part of the new mission, NASA astronaut Anil Menon will head to space for the first time. In orbit, he will join the crews of the 74th and 75th expeditions to the International Space Station (ISS). Menon's work in space includes a broad scientific program, focusing primarily on the effects of weightlessness on human health and testing new technologies.

Preparation process and unique aspects

The latest photos provided by NASA show the process of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle being transported to the launch pad and installed. Interestingly, children's drawings dedicated to the mission can be seen on the side of the rocket. This tradition aims to increase public interest in space flights and engage the younger generation in science.

According to ixbt.com, NASA administrator Jared Isaacman visited the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the first time in eight years to observe this launch. This high-level visit indicates that diplomatic and technical relations between the two countries in the space sector remain strong.

The future of the ISS and negotiations

The mission will not be limited to technical work. According to Roskosmos head Dmitry Bakanov, important negotiations on the future of the International Space Station are planned between NASA and Roskosmos leaders during the flight. The parties will discuss extending the station's operational life and new joint projects.

This event is also of interest to space enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as the Baikonur Cosmodrome is located near our region, and flights from here often leave bright trails in the skies over Central Asia. NASA representatives emphasize that the Soyuz MS-29 mission will remain a successful example of bilateral cooperation.

Currently, all systems are ready for launch. Specialists are re-checking all safety measures before the start. The docking of the spacecraft with the ISS and the crew's transfer to the station will be shown to the global public via live broadcasts.

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