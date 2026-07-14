Man dies in Kashkadarya after being scratched by a fox

·63·Society
Man dies in Kashkadarya after being scratched by a fox

Reports of a citizen dying after being scratched by a fox in the Kashkadarya region are being widely discussed on social media. At the same time, information has circulated on some pages claiming that three members of one family have been diagnosed with rabies. The regional Health Department has denied these reports and issued an official statement.

It is reported that a citizen born in 1979, residing in the Kitob district, was hospitalized on July 10 with a suspected dangerous infectious disease. During the epidemiological investigation, it was revealed that he had been scratched by a fox cub approximately a month earlier.

Unfortunately, the patient passed away on July 11. A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of his death.

Additionally, three other citizens living in the same area have undergone a full medical examination as a precautionary measure. Experts stated that no clinical signs of rabies were detected in them. Currently, these individuals are under medical observation and are receiving preventive vaccinations.

The regional Health Department, the Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Service, and veterinary specialists stated that they are working together to continuously monitor the epidemiological situation.

Officials have asked the public not to believe unverified reports and not to spread baseless information on social media.

KashkadaryaKitob
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