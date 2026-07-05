Why does heat rash occur in infants? Expert recommendations

One of the most common problems among infants during the hot summer days is heat rash. According to experts, this condition is frequently observed, especially in newborns.

Noiba Azimova, a researcher at the Republican Specialized Pediatric Scientific and Practical Medical Center, states that the mechanisms regulating body temperature are not yet fully developed in infants. At the same time, because their skin is very delicate and sensitive to external influences, hot air and excessive humidity can lead to the appearance of rashes on the skin.

Heat rash usually manifests as small red, pink, or white blisters on the skin. These rashes often occur on the neck, underarms, groin area, and in places where clothing fits tightly against the body.

The expert notes that factors such as hot and stuffy air, high humidity, clothing made of synthetic fabrics, and excess weight can contribute to the development of the condition.

If you notice such rashes on your child's skin, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist or pediatrician rather than attempting self-treatment.

Keeping the skin dry is of great importance during the treatment process. Therefore, instead of creams, it is advisable to use special powders that absorb excess moisture and help the skin breathe freely.

Additionally, adding chamomile infusion to the water during the baby's bath is considered beneficial. After bathing, it is recommended to gently pat the infant's body dry with a soft towel and apply a powder containing talc, starch, or zinc. Such agents help keep the skin dry and assist in preventing the development of infection.

To prevent heat rash, experts recommend not dressing infants in synthetic clothing. This is because such fabrics restrict air circulation and can cause skin irritation.

Instead, it is advisable to choose clothing made from natural fibers such as cotton, linen, or wool. Furthermore, maintaining the air temperature in the children's room around +20 °C, adhering to hygiene rules, and bathing the infant regularly significantly reduces the risk of heat rash.