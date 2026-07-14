Chelsea legend points out transfer target for Xabi Alonso: John Stones on his way to London

·28·Sport
Chelsea legend points out transfer target for Xabi Alonso: John Stones on his way to London

Chelsea's new head coach Xabi Alonso has begun receiving initial advice on strengthening the squad. Club legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink recommended that the Spanish tactician sign England defender John Stones as a free agent. This move is expected to bring experience and leadership to the young 'Blues' squad, according to Goal.com. reports.

Xabi Alonso was officially introduced as Chelsea's head coach on Monday, replacing Liam Rosenior. For a team that finished 10th in the Premier League last season, this appointment is seen as the beginning of a new era. The coach has been given broad powers in transfer matters, allowing him to shape the squad according to his vision.

Balance of experience and fitness

Hasselbaink believes that the expiration of John Stones' contract with Manchester City is a perfect opportunity for Chelsea. According to Goal.com, the former striker dismissed concerns about the defender's injury record, noting that a lighter schedule next season would work in the London club's favor.

"I would love for Alonso to bring in John Stones. Many might point to his injury history, but Chelsea will not be playing in European competitions next season. This means playing only once a week," Hasselbaink said in an interview with WhoScored.

Hasselbaink calculates that fewer matches will give Stones more time to recover, allowing him to perform at a high level for at least 30 games. This could serve as a true example for the younger defenders.

Transfer market goals

Upon his arrival, Xabi Alonso began efforts to bolster the squad with experienced players. Reports indicate he had previously considered Granit Xhaka, but the Swiss midfielder decided to stay at Sunderland. Consequently, a decorated defender like Stones could become Alonso's primary target.

The main task facing the Chelsea board and the new manager is to restore stability in the defensive line. John Stones' ball-playing skills and vision fit perfectly into Xabi Alonso's tactical schemes. If this transfer goes through, the London club's defense will undoubtedly reach a new level.

ChelseaXabi AlonsoJohn StonesTransfersPremier League
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