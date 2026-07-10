Olympic champion arrested after drunk driving accident

Kazakhstani Olympic champion and famous boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov has been held administratively liable for causing a traffic accident and driving under the influence. According to the court's decision, the athlete was sentenced to 20 days in jail and deprived of his driving license for a long period.

The incident occurred in Astana. It is reported that a Toyota Land Cruiser was involved in two separate traffic accidents, after which the driver fled the scene.

As a result of prompt search operations by law enforcement agencies, the vehicle's location was identified, and the offender was apprehended on Dostyk Street. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Initially, the police did not officially disclose the identity of the detained person. At the same time, it was emphasized that the law is equal for everyone and that fame or sporting achievements do not exempt anyone from liability.

Later, it was confirmed in court that the vehicle was indeed driven by Olympic champion Daniyar Yeleussinov. A case was opened against him for driving under the influence, causing an accident, and fleeing the scene.

During the court proceedings, the athlete fully admitted his guilt and expressed regret for his actions. The court issued the verdict taking into account that he had not been previously held administratively liable.

According to the final verdict, Daniyar Yeleussinov will serve 20 days of administrative detention. He was also deprived of his right to drive a vehicle for 7 years. The court decision has entered into legal force.