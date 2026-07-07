Major blow for England: Bellingham and Rice could miss the semi-final

The England national team is preparing for a crucial 2026 World Cup quarter-final clash against Norway. However, disciplinary issues have become a major headache for head coach Thomas Tuchel. Despite the high spirits following the victory over Mexico, several key players, including Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, are at risk of missing the next round. This is reported by Goal.com .

FIFA's regulations for the expanded 48-team tournament specify that yellow cards are cleared after certain stages. Cards were wiped after the group stage, but players cautioned in the Round of 32 and Round of 16 will only have their records cleared after the quarter-finals. This makes caution a top priority in the match against Norway.

Key players at risk

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham received a yellow card in the match against DR Congo. If he is cautioned again during the match in Miami, he will be forced to watch from the sidelines should England advance to the semi-finals. A similar situation applies to Declan Rice; he put himself in a precarious position by picking up a yellow card in the opening minutes against Mexico.

The situation in the defensive line is also quite complex. Manchester City representatives Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly are also carrying one yellow card each. For Thomas Tuchel, this complicates rotation in central defense, as any mistake could weaken the squad ahead of the semi-final. According to Goal.com, the coaching staff is urging players to be as cautious as possible on the pitch.

Absences and unexpected injuries

England's concerns for the quarter-final are not limited to yellow card risks. Defender Jarell Quansah will miss the Norway game due to a red card received against Mexico, meaning forced changes in the defensive line.

Another loss occurred unexpectedly. Experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson suffered a serious wrist injury in an accident while celebrating the victory over Mexico. The Brentford midfielder is currently under medical supervision and has not traveled to the team's base in Kansas City. His participation in the quarter-final is considered almost impossible.

For the England national team, the match against Norway will be a major test not only for a semi-final spot but also for maintaining squad depth. Thomas Tuchel's side must win while maintaining discipline, otherwise, the team could be without its strongest assets in the decisive stages of the tournament.