Lucky referee for Lionel Messi to officiate England vs Argentina semi-final

·55·Sport
Lucky referee for Lionel Messi to officiate England vs Argentina semi-final

FIFA has officially appointed the officiating crew for the marquee semi-final match between England and Argentina at the World Cup. The high-stakes clash in Atlanta will be overseen by experienced American referee Ismail Elfath. This appointment has sparked significant interest, as Elfath is considered a "lucky charm" for Lionel Messi, according to Goal.com. reports.

According to Goal.com, Lionel Messi’s teams have maintained a 100% win rate in all five matches officiated by the 44-year-old MLS referee. This streak includes Inter Miami's dramatic victory in the 2023 Leagues Cup final. As Thomas Tuchel’s "Three Lions" prepare to face the reigning world champions, this statistic naturally raises concerns among English fans.

Experience and strict discipline

Ismail Elfath will be assisted on the sidelines by compatriots Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins. The fourth official will be Italy’s Maurizio Mariani. It is worth noting that, in accordance with FIFA conflict-of-interest regulations, this appointment effectively closes the door on a final appearance for English referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor, as well as Argentina’s Facundo Tello.

Elfath possesses extensive experience in major tournaments. He served as the fourth official during the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar between Argentina and France. However, his career was nearly cut short: he underwent two surgeries following a severe knee injury during the 2024 Copa América, keeping him sidelined for over a year.

From hardship to the heights

The referee’s life story is equally remarkable. He moved from Casablanca, Morocco, to Texas, USA, at age 18 with only $200. Initially a player, Elfath became frustrated with the local officiating standards and decided to pick up the whistle himself in 2011. Today, he is a two-time MLS Referee of the Year.

The historical and political rivalry between England and Argentina ensures a highly intense encounter. Elfath has already issued 8 yellow cards and one straight red card during this tournament. This semi-final serves as a crucial test for the referee, as FIFA leadership will make a final decision on who will officiate the tournament final based on this performance.

Lionel MessiArgentinaEnglandFIFAWorld Cup
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