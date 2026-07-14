New record in electricity consumption: testing the heat system

Anomalous heat in Uzbekistan has pushed electricity consumption to a record level. On July 13, daily electricity consumption across the republic reached 278.6 million kWh, marking a new high for the summer season.

278.6 million kWh consumed in one day

According to the Ministry of Energy, electricity consumption in the country reached 278.6 million kWh on July 13.

This is 6 million kWh more than the highest figure recorded during the previous summer season. In percentage terms, the increase was 2.2 percent.

The previous summer record was set on July 18, 2025. At that time, 272.6 million kWh of electricity was consumed across the republic in one day.

What is behind the record?

The main reason is the scorching heat.

When air temperatures rise sharply, the demand for air conditioners, fans, refrigerators, and other household appliances increases. This leads to a heavy load on the power grid in millions of homes, offices, shops, and production facilities simultaneously.

Simply put, when an air conditioner runs in every home, it becomes a huge test for the energy system on a national scale.

Production exceeded consumption

On July 13, the daily electricity production volume reached 281.5 million kWh.

This figure was higher than the 278.6 million kWh consumption recorded on the same day.

Indicator Amount Consumption on July 13 278.6 million kWh Production on July 13 281.5 million kWh Previous summer record in 2025 272.6 million kWh Difference +6 million kWh Growth +2.2%

These figures show that the energy system is operating under high-load conditions.

New records may follow

Taking into account that air temperatures may rise further in the coming days, the Ministry indicated the possibility of new records in electricity consumption and energy system load.

This makes the issue of safe network operation, accident prevention, and maintaining stable power supply in the regions even more critical.

It is also not excluded that short-term outages may occur in some areas due to technical malfunctions.

Why does the electrical load increase sharply in summer?

In the summer season, electricity consumption increases mainly due to cooling equipment. The load on the network is particularly high during the day and evening.

The factors that consume the most electricity are:

• prolonged operation of air conditioners;

• cooling systems in trade and service facilities;

• intensified mode of refrigerators and freezers;

• summer load at manufacturing enterprises;

• simultaneous increase in residential consumption in the evening.

Therefore, using electricity rationally during hot days is not just about saving; it also affects the stability of the entire system.

What can households do?

The public also plays an important role in reducing the load on the energy system. In particular, avoiding the simultaneous use of unnecessary equipment during peak hours reduces the pressure on the grid.

Useful recommendations:

Recommendation What does it provide? Setting the air conditioner to 24–26 degrees reduces electricity consumption Turning off unnecessary lights lowers excess load Postponing laundry and ironing to later times reduces load during peak hours Not opening the refrigerator door frequently eases compressor operation Not using many appliances at the same time protects the internal network as well

These small actions may seem minor individually. But if millions of consumers act this way, it will be a significant help to the overall system.

Heat tires not only people but also the network

During days of anomalous heat, power grids, transformers, and cables also operate under high load. This increases the risk of technical malfunctions.

For this reason, it was announced that energy companies have been switched to an enhanced work regime, and emergency repair brigades are working on a shift basis in the regions.

The most important task on such days is to provide consumers with an uninterrupted power supply and to quickly resolve potential malfunctions.

The record is a warning signal

The record consumption of 278.6 million kWh recorded on July 13 is not just statistics. It is a signal showing how much pressure the country's energy system is under in summer heat conditions.

The fact that production volume was higher than consumption is good news. However, if air temperatures rise again, the load may also increase.

Now the main question is: if the heat continues, can Uzbekistan's energy system stably withstand the next record loads?