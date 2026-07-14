Widespread disruptions in Apple, GitHub, and Google services observed in Russia

·26·Technology
Widespread disruptions in Apple, GitHub, and Google services observed in Russia

Serious issues have emerged in the operation of major technological platforms and services within the Russian Federation. Specifically, Apple's official website, the GitHub resource popular among developers, and the Google search engine remained temporarily inaccessible to users. This situation has raised concerns regarding the stability of digital infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information provided by the TASS news agency, users encountered page loading failures or connection error messages in their browsers when attempting to access the sites. The fact that these malfunctions were observed not only on desktop computers but also on mobile devices and across various internet service providers indicates the global nature of the situation.

Tech giants and open-source platforms targeted

The outage of the GitHub platform, considered the world's largest open-source software repository, came as an unexpected blow to developers and IT professionals. Since many projects and automated systems are intrinsically linked to this service, work processes were interrupted. Meanwhile, issues on the Apple site restricted users' access to technical support and information about new products.

At the same time, the monitoring service "Sboy.rf" noted that hundreds of complaints regarding Google services had been received. Users primarily complained about the search engine running slowly or failing to open entirely. Such incidents can usually result from technical maintenance or external restrictions, though official authorities have not yet specified the exact causes.

The editorial staff of iXBT.com studied the situation and reported that after some time, the services began working again even without the use of VPN services. This indicates that the disruptions were temporary in nature. Nevertheless, such malfunctions are not the first to be observed by internet users in Russia.

Regional impact and security issues

For Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region, technological disruptions in Russia may have an indirect impact. This is because many regional services and transit internet channels are connected to Russian infrastructure. While no mass issues related to Apple or Google services have been recorded in our country so far, experts recommend that users back up important data.

Currently, it is reported that all services are operating in normal mode. Experts believe that such disruptions could be related to technical errors, cyberattacks, or the testing of network filters. The development of events has once again brought the issue of technological independence and the stability of global services to the forefront.

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