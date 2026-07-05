Medical workers with 15 years of service may benefit from housing subsidies

A new subsidy procedure has been introduced to provide housing for medical and pharmaceutical workers who have worked at state medical institutions for at least 15 years.

This was approved by government resolution No. 310 dated June 12, 2026. Under it, employees with at least 15 years of work experience at state medical institutions will have part of the initial down payment for housing purchased through a mortgage loan covered by the state.

This was reported by the "Legal Information" Telegram channel.

Under the new procedure, citizens may purchase housing through a mortgage loan under the subsidy program from the primary housing market in any region of Uzbekistan, regardless of their registered place of residence.

Applications for the subsidy are accepted at Public Service Centers or through the my.gov.uz portal.

During the candidate evaluation process, it must be confirmed that they are currently working at a state medical institution and have at least 15 years of work experience in this system.

According to the resolution, the subsidy is allocated to each family only once, meaning only one spouse — either the husband or the wife — may receive it. Winners are determined through an online random selection method among candidates who meet all criteria, within the quota set for each quarter.

Each quarter, 125 medical and pharmaceutical workers will be entitled to receive this subsidy.

The winner who receives the subsidy notification must sign a preliminary contract with a construction (contracting) organization to purchase housing through a mortgage loan.