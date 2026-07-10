A dangerous mistake many people make when using an air conditioner

·39·Health
A dangerous mistake many people make when using an air conditioner

In Uzbekistan, a man experienced numbness on one side of his face after sitting directly under the airflow of an air conditioner for nearly an hour to escape the heat. Experts note that such a condition may be linked to the sudden impact of cold airflow on the body.

Doctors state that the cooling of facial nerves can, in some cases, lead to the development of facial nerve paralysis (Bell's palsy). Furthermore, strong and cold airflow can potentially cause sinusitis, muscle spasms, and pain in the neck and shoulder areas.

A man grimacing and showing his yellow, crooked teeth.

Experts recommend not directing the air conditioner's airflow directly at people, especially during the sweltering summer days. Setting the device to an extremely low temperature can also lead to unpleasant consequences for the body.

For this reason, doctors advise keeping the air conditioner temperature around +22...+24 °C and avoiding a sharp difference between the indoor temperature and the outside environment. It is emphasized that if symptoms such as facial numbness, impaired facial expressions, or pain appear after exposure to cold air, one should consult a doctor as soon as possible.

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