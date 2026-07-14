Impact of the heatwave: Trains on the Tashkent metro to be delayed by up to 14 minutes

The anomalous hot weather observed in Tashkent is also affecting metro operations. According to the Tashkent Metro, train speeds on elevated metro lines will be temporarily restricted due to high temperatures.

According to official information, starting from July 15, safety measures are being strengthened because the temperature of the railway tracks on elevated lines is exceeding 55 degrees. In this regard, train speeds will be reduced from 60 km/h to 40 km/h daily until 18:00.

These changes may also affect the interval of train movements for passengers. Specifically, there is a possibility that waiting times for trains on elevated metro lines could extend up to 14 minutes in some cases.

The metro administration emphasizes that these temporary restrictions apply only to trains operating on elevated lines. Underground metro lines will continue to operate as usual.

Experts state that such measures have been introduced to prevent technical malfunctions that may occur on the tracks due to high temperatures and to ensure passenger safety.