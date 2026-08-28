Confirmed: Who is required to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine?

·28·Health
Confirmed: Who is required to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine?

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that their mRNA vaccine, specially developed against the currently dominant new strains of the coronavirus, has received official approval from the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

Designed for the 2026–2027 season, the COMIRNATY XFG formula is aimed at neutralizing the latest genetic variations of the virus and will be delivered to all medical institutions and pharmacies in the coming days.

Who is the new vaccine intended for?

In accordance with the FDA-approved procedure, the updated preparation is recommended for the following population groups:

  • Aged 65 and older: For all senior citizens in the age-related risk group;

  • Individuals aged 5 to 64: For people with at least one chronic or underlying condition that could cause severe complications from the coronavirus;

  • Safety and efficacy: According to the manufacturers, the COMIRNATY vaccine has fully proven its high efficacy and safety profile in comprehensive clinical, preclinical, and real-world trials.

The “Stratus” (XFG) strain: A new risk that can evade immunity

The new vaccine has been specifically developed against the XFG mutation, widely known to the public as “Stratus”:

  • Immune evasion: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Stratus” is able to protect itself much better against attacks and recognition mechanisms of the human immune system compared to the previous dominant strain (“Nimbus”);

  • Changing nature of the disease: Today, COVID-19 is viewed not as a state of emergency like in the initial years of the pandemic (2020–2021), but as a seasonal respiratory illness;

  • Probability of an autumn wave: Although the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted a decrease in hospitalizations, it warns that virus activity may increase in some regions as the autumn season approaches.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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