Geoskan-2 satellite receives over 47,000 messages from aircraft

The Geoskan-2 spacecraft, owned by the Russian company Geoskan, successfully received over 47,000 messages from thousands of aircraft in just one and a half days. This indicator significantly expands the capabilities for monitoring aviation traffic in remote areas previously not covered by ground stations. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the satellite specializes in receiving ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) signals automatically transmitted by aircraft. It is noted that during one and a half days of operation, the device managed to collect a total of 47,100 messages from 1,826 aircraft, of which 772 transmitted their precise coordinates.

Monitoring aircraft from space

This advanced technology allows for real-time monitoring of the location, speed, and trajectory of both manned and unmanned aerial vehicles from space. Experts explain that while there were previously difficulties in tracking aircraft flying over remote and inaccessible areas of the Pacific Ocean, significantly more messages are now being recorded in these regions.

In particular, Geoskan-2 successfully received data even from a large passenger airliner passing over the Svalbard archipelago. This demonstrates the high global potential of the system.

Future plans and significance

Recall that the Geoskan-2 spacecraft was launched into orbit on July 25, 2025, using a Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle, alongside the Ionosfera-M No. 3 and No. 4 satellites. From its very first day of operation, the spacecraft received over 850 messages from mainline aircraft within its radio line-of-sight during a single orbit.

Company representatives stated that they plan to further expand this technology and integrate it into existing air traffic control systems. This is particularly important for the safe monitoring of flights in remote areas where ground infrastructure is absent or limited.