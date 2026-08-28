New feature on the Almaty–Tashkent train: a dedicated women's carriage is being launched!

An important change is being introduced to enhance comfort for women on the international passenger train running between the two major Central Asian cities — Tashkent and Almaty. Starting from October 1, a dedicated women's carriage will be included in the composition of this international route.

Tickets for this carriage will be sold exclusively to female passengers. Additionally, it is stipulated that female conductors will serve the passengers inside the carriage.

Who can travel in the carriage?

The new procedure for the international route includes the following main rules:

Passenger composition: Tickets are issued exclusively to women without exception;

Traveling with children: Female passengers are allowed to bring boys under the age of 7 with them in this carriage;

Ticket sales and designation: Tickets can be purchased through railway ticket offices and the official website. In the sales system, seats in the women's carriage will be highlighted with a special «JN» mark;

Booking period: Tickets go on sale 45 days before the travel date.

Daily train schedule:

Trains on this route run regularly on a daily basis:

Almaty → Tashkent: Departure time — 19:05 , arrival in the capital Tashkent — 12:53 ;

Tashkent → Almaty: Departure time — 14:41, arrival in Almaty — 08:51.

This initiative aims to ensure that women can travel more safely, freely, and comfortably during long-distance international journeys.