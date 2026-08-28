New feature on the Almaty–Tashkent train: a dedicated women's carriage is being launched!

·0·Society
New feature on the Almaty–Tashkent train: a dedicated women's carriage is being launched!

An important change is being introduced to enhance comfort for women on the international passenger train running between the two major Central Asian cities — Tashkent and Almaty. Starting from October 1, a dedicated women's carriage will be included in the composition of this international route.

Tickets for this carriage will be sold exclusively to female passengers. Additionally, it is stipulated that female conductors will serve the passengers inside the carriage.

Who can travel in the carriage?

The new procedure for the international route includes the following main rules:

  • Passenger composition: Tickets are issued exclusively to women without exception;

  • Traveling with children: Female passengers are allowed to bring boys under the age of 7 with them in this carriage;

  • Ticket sales and designation: Tickets can be purchased through railway ticket offices and the official website. In the sales system, seats in the women's carriage will be highlighted with a special «JN» mark;

  • Booking period: Tickets go on sale 45 days before the travel date.

Daily train schedule:

Trains on this route run regularly on a daily basis:

  • Almaty → Tashkent: Departure time — 19:05, arrival in the capital Tashkent — 12:53;

  • Tashkent → Almaty: Departure time — 14:41, arrival in Almaty — 08:51.

This initiative aims to ensure that women can travel more safely, freely, and comfortably during long-distance international journeys.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

852 individuals pardoned on the eve of Independence Day852 individuals pardoned on the eve of Independence DayToday, 11:33Classes at all higher education institutions in Tashkent will begin at 08:00!Classes at all higher education institutions in Tashkent will begin at 08:00!Yesterday, 16:31Shukurullo Isroilov responds to his new appointment and critics (video)Shukurullo Isroilov responds to his new appointment and critics (video)Yesterday, 16:01“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in AndijanYesterday, 15:47For Students: Procedure and deadlines for tuition fee payments announcedFor Students: Procedure and deadlines for tuition fee payments announcedYesterday, 10:24One-year search comes to an endOne-year search comes to an endYesterday, 00:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)