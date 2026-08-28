SpaceX introduces new Starlink tariff for small vessels

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, has introduced a new Starlink satellite internet tariff designed for sea travelers and private vessel owners. According to ixbt.com, this service, called Personal Maritime, provides small boat owners with convenient connectivity and unlimited internet access even in open waters. This is reported by news source.

The monthly subscription fee for the new tariff is 185 USD. One of the main advantages of this package is that users can use the internet for long periods near the coasts of other countries without the obligation to return to the country of registration every 30 days.

Tariff terms and restrictions

However, SpaceX has set strict rules for using this discounted tariff. Personal Maritime is intended exclusively for non-commercial or private vessels under 40 feet (approximately 12.2 meters) in length. It is noted that commercial fishing vessels, ferries, and large yachts are not included in this program.

According to the tariff terms, internet traffic is completely unlimited and speeds are not throttled within 12 nautical miles (approximately 22 kilometers) from the coast. At the current stage, this service can only be connected via special invitations, which are being offered to users who have previously used Starlink services at sea.

Financial aspects and future costs

During the connection process, the name of the vessel, its flag, length, and documents confirming its registration are required. The company believes these measures will prevent the use of the discounted tariff for commercial purposes.

Considering that the Global Priority tariff currently available for sailors costs 650 USD per month, the new 185 USD option appears much more economical. Nevertheless, these savings remain valid only near the coast.

If the vessel moves beyond the 12-mile zone, the user must enable Ocean Mode, and in this case, traffic is paid for separately. Interestingly, SpaceX has tripled the price for additional traffic in the open ocean, setting it at 6 USD per gigabyte.